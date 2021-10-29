100 Years of Halloween Costumes in 3 Minutes

Let’s review 100 years of Halloween fashion.

Carving pumpkins, sipping cider, and trick-or-treating may all be indicative of Halloween, but nothing shows the Halloween spirit more than dressing up. For centuries, people have celebrated Halloween with costumes that run the gamut from spooky to sweet and the folks at Mode put together this video to explore the timeless Halloween fashion.

