Obituary: Barbara A. Kelly (1944-2023)

Barbara A. Kelly, of Newport, RI, peacefully passed away on October 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 14, 1944, in Newport, RI, to her proud parents. Barbara was a cherished wife, doting mother, caring sister, and adoring grandmother. Her vibrant spirit and kind-hearted nature touched the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Barbara’s life was filled with passion and joy. She had a deep love for her pets, including her beloved cats Rocky, Ringo, and Thai Tsing, as well as her cherished bird Keywee. They brought her comfort and companionship throughout the years.

One of Barbara’s greatest joys in life was her love for music. She had an unwavering adoration for the Beatles and was known for her enthusiastic involvement with the cast of Beatlemania and Abbey Rhode events. The sound of their music lifted her spirits and brought her countless moments of happiness.

Barbara and her husband Kenneth Kelly shared a deep love for travel. They made it a priority to explore new places together. Their favorite destination was Florida, where they often ventured to visit family and create lasting memories. Key West, Daytona Beach, and Jacksonville held a special place in Barbara’s heart, and she treasured the time spent with her loved ones in these beautiful locations.

Professionally, Barbara found immense fulfillment as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the healthcare industry. She dedicated herself to caring for others, exhibiting compassion and empathy in her work. Her dedication and commitment made a positive impact in the lives of many patients under her care. Following her career in healthcare, Barbara started her own house cleaning business in the 1980’s and worked until recent years.

Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband; Kenneth Kelly, her children; Lori Schmid, and Brian Schmid and his wife, Janice, her brother; Robert Fredette and his wife, Penny Fredette, and her grandchildren Peter Oberdeck, Julia Joslyn, and Celeste Huber. She will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 16, 2023, 11:00am-12:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the visitation at 12:00pm.

