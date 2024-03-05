Obituary: Beth L Gibson (1955-2024)

Beth L Gibson, 68, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on March 1, 2024 after a battle with cancer.

The daughter of C. Preston Davis and Betty (Neville) Davis, she grew up in Middletown and then graduated with the inaugularl class of Johnson and Wales School of Culinary Arts. After serveral years working in the food industry, Beth joined the Newport County YMCA as a volunteer. She then worked at the Y for the next 38 years before retirement in 2017, but she continued to volunteer for many activities and functions at the Y. Beth was always an avid baker and her cookies, cakes, and treats were the centerpiece of every family gathering. She also loved to golf and travel. Devoted to her grandchildren, she cultivated love of reading, crafting, baking, and gardening.

Beth leaves her mother Betty, sisters Ruth and Barbara Davis, children Kyle Siegel (Jeff) and Aaron Gibson (Monique), and her grandchildren Vivi and Owen, nephews Jason Davis (Taryn) and Nicholas Davis (Michelle).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please consider donating to the American Cancer Society: Hope Lodge Boston www.cancer.org; or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice www.visitingnursehh.org.

