RPL’s Lisa Raposa Closes Million-Dollar Sale of Historic Newport Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to announce the sale of 32 Bacheller Street in Newport for $1,675,000. RPL Sales Associate Lisa Raposa represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

In the heart of downtown Newport’s Yachting Village, one block from Thames Street and Spring Street, this 4-bedroom, 5-bath residence, thoroughly renovated in 2017, offers fine detail and numerous upgrades. From its front porch to its pergola-covered back patio with a gas fireplace, charm is on full display. An open layout allows for a pleasing flow throughout the cook’s kitchen, living room, and dining area. Each bedroom has a modern ensuite bath. A third-floor suite is nicely secluded and quiet while enjoying gorgeous water views to start each day inspired. Residents have enviable proximity to Newport’s top restaurants, cafes, marinas, and beaches for the best of Rhode Island living.

The selling agent, Lisa Raposa, is a licensed Realtor® in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts and has earned the Accredited Buyer Representative designation (ABR). She has also received the Greater Providence Board of REALTORS Circle of Excellence Gold level status and RI Monthly Five Star Realtor award for many years. A 20-year Barrington resident, Lisa has extensive knowledge of the East Bay and its surrounding communities. For more information about Lisa and to see her listings, please visit LisaRaposaHomes.com.

