Obituary: Betty Lou Wright (1937-2024)

Deacon Betty Lou Wright, 86, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away on March 9, 2024. She was the wife of the late Peter Wright for 59 years. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Jane Nyman.

She is survived by her son, Jim Wright and his wife Alicia, and her daughter, Krista Haskell and her husband Doug Poskitt and their children: Mariah, Grace, Jay and Colby.

Betty Lou was a person with many special gifts. She had the ability to consistently re-invent herself and to nurture her interests at every stage of her life. She unassumingly rose to life’s challenges and was dedicated in supporting her family. She was kind, loyal, funny, thoughtful, and incredibly generous with her time, treasure and talents.

Born and raised in Hamden Connecticut, Betty Lou received her bachelor’s degree from Colby College and went on to earn her master’s degree from Columbia University.

She met her husband Peter in college, while they were both spending the summer living and working on Nantucket. Together they shared a long life in support of one another and shared a passion for the theatre through Peter’s career. They especially enjoyed traveling to London. Betty Lou always found joy in making connections with Peter’s students over the years and to this day remains close to many of them as lifelong friends.

Betty Lou began her long career in service of others as a teacher for deaf children in NYC. After her husband’s employment moved her family to Indiana, she became the Executive Director of the Youth Service Bureau in Crawfordsville where she was instrumental in designing and implementing support programs for underprivileged youth.

When her family moved to Rhode Island in 1982, Betty Lou earned her real estate license and worked for a short time in that field before ultimately returning to her calling to care for others. She became the Executive Director of Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown where she served for 17 years. Her dedication to serving homeless women and their children was unmatched and she left a legacy at the Hearth that is still felt to this day.

Her calling to serve went beyond social services and extended to her faith community. Betty Lou was ordained as a deacon in the Episcopal church and served for over 35 years, most recently at St. Columba’s Berkeley Memorial Chapel in Middletown. She always considered her work caring for the families at Lucy’s Hearth her faith ministry to the community.

In retirement, she found a new passion in photography. Her work was honored and displayed in gallery shows throughout the local area. She loved the company of many family dogs, especially her beloved Harry, who brought her so much cheer in her final years. Her greatest love, however, was helping to care for her grandchildren.

Betty Lou touched many lives with her spirit, and she will surely be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22 at 11:00am at St. Columba’s Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Ave. Middletown, RI, 02842.

Donations in her memory may be made to Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Rd. Middletown, RI 02842.

