Obituary: Peter Ralph Bolhouse (1952-2024)

Peter Ralph Bolhouse, 71, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Village House in Newport.

Born in Newport, he was a son of Daniel Carr Bolhouse and Kathy (Mabee) Shay. He was then brought up by his stepmother, Carol (Brazil) Bolhouse of Newport giving him the distinction of a “Native Newporter.”

Peter went to high school at Rogers High School and graduated in 1970, during which time he was a member of the golf team and enrolled in the ROTC program.

Peter then joined the Army and served during Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged, he worked for Anthony’s Seafood and was a bartender at the Protective Club, he then went on to work for the Newport School department for many years until his retirement.

Peter was an avid golf player and every chance he could be out on the green he was there, enjoying every minute of it. His love of golf, no doubt developed from his many days at the Newport Country Club, spending many an afternoon after school at the “Caddy Shack.”

Peter is survived by his mother Carol Bolhouse of Sarasota, FL; his sisters, Kathy (Bolhouse) Murphy, and spouse, John Murphy of Middletown, RI; Karen Cipriani of Sarasota, FL/Portsmouth RI; Cheryl Kilroy of Sarasota, FL; and brother Daniel S. Bolhouse, as well as nephews Adam Kilroy of Middletown, RI; Daniel Murphy of Middletown, RI; Nicholas Cipriani of Portsmouth, RI; and niece Julia Murphy and her partner, Jonathan Mann, of NV. Peter is survived by his longtime partner Barbara Blinn of Newport, RI.

Peter is preceded in death by his wife Cecelia “Sissy” (Pinksaw) Bolhouse and his father Daniel Carr Bolhouse.

Peter will be remembered for his kind, gentle spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Burial with Military Honors will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024 at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Village House Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

