Obituary: Charles P. Payton (1949-2024)

Charles P. Payton, 75, of Bristol, RI, passed away on March 14, 2024, in the RI Veterans Home.

Born in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Garold E. Payton Sr. and Josephine (Majors) Platts and the son of the late Johnnie W. Platts Sr.

Charles attended Newport Public Schools and graduated from Rogers High School. After graduating, Charles honorable served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was a Corpsman in the Navy and received the rank of Seaman. Following his time in the Navy, he worked in security.

Charles was fantastic at drawing cartoon characters. He would enter contests to draw cartoon characters for cartoon magazines with hopes of winning. He was also an excellent cook and baker.

Charles is survived by his siblings; Russell Payton and wife Lula, of New Bern, NC, Lois Robinson, of Middletown, Janice James and husband Michael, of Newport, and Daneen Smith, of Jonesville, NC. He additionally leaves his best friend, William “Billy” Gonsalves of Middletown RI, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Garold E. Payton, Jr., and Johnnie W. Platts, Jr., his nephew, Edward Russell Robinson Platts, and his brother-in-law, Isaac Robinson.

Services for Charles will be held privately.

The Family of Charles P. Payton would like to thank all the staff of the Rhode Island Veterans Home for their wonderful care and friendship given to their brother. Additional thanks to the Memorial Funeral Home for their assistance.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI, 02809.

