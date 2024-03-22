Obituary: Dawn M. (Beeler) Kesson (1967-2024)

Dawn M. (Beeler) Kesson, 56, of Newport, RI, died on March 19, 2024. She was the wife of William Kesson.

Dawn was born in Harrisburg, PA and moved to Rhode Island at a young age. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1985. She was a beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, and friend to many. If there was one place that Dawn loved to be, it was down at the barn, caring for her horse, Flicka. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends, throwing cookouts and get togethers, always making the most of the time that she had. She also loved animals, traveling, and football.

Besides her husband Bill and her mother Donna, Dawn leaves their children; Jessica Edmonds, and her husband Nathan of Fargo, ND, Timothy Kesson, of Warwick, RI and Tyler Kesson, of Newport.

She is also survived by her siblings, Brenda Lambert and her husband Sean, Denise Battreal, Richard Beeler and Robert Beeler.

Dawn was the grandmother of Annabelle Edmonds and Miles Kesson.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11:00am in the funeral home.