Obituary: Deborah L. (Kohn) Gazaway (1941-2024)

Deborah L. (Kohn) Gazaway, 82, of Newport, RI, formerly of Narrowsburg, NY, passed away on June 12, 2024, in the Heatherwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late John C. Gazaway.

Born and raised in The Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Helen (Schorr) Kohn.

Deborah attended CCNY and went on to work in various publishing houses in New York. She worked for the Kaye Scholer law firm for almost 30 years. Upon retirement, she moved to Newport.

Deborah loved all animals, especially horses and dogs, and passed on her love for animals to her granddaughters. She enjoyed being outdoors, admiring nature and plants. She had a green thumb for growing orchids.

Deborah is survived by her son; Patrick Heaney, of Newport, and her grandchildren; Fiona Heaney and Maeve (Marko) Brumec, her great-grandson; Luca Abraham Brumec, her cousins; Leonard, Joseph, and Lawrence Wallace, and her stepson; Jay Gazaway.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kevin M. Heaney, and her daughter- in-law, Eilish C. Heaney.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gazaway will be private.

The family of Mrs. Gazaway would like to thank the staff of Heatherwood Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

