RPL’s DeRentis Closes $4.2M Sale of Historic East Side Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) proudly announces the sale of a distinguished property at 25 Cooke Street on Providence’s East Side for an impressive $4.2 million. The transaction, skillfully handled by RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis, saw him representing both the buyer and the seller.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this sale ranks as the sixth-highest home sale in Providence’s history, matching the sale of 66 Cooke Street earlier this year, which DeRentis also managed for the same amount. RPL has now facilitated seven of the top ten highest-selling single-family home transactions in the city’s history. In 2024 alone, the company has listed 13 of the 16 highest-selling single-family homes in Providence.

The 1930s Georgian Revival, designed by Albert Harkness—Rhode Island’s first modernist architect—stands on a 1/3-acre corner lot in the coveted College Hill neighborhood. Its prime location offers proximity to Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Fox Point, and Wayland Square. The home features five bedrooms and 5.2 baths within its 6,000 sq. ft. of elegantly detailed living space, replete with extensive modern upgrades. The first floor boasts intricate moldings, custom-designed hardwood floors, and ceilings over nine feet high. French doors in the formal dining room open to a patio, integrating indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. The landscaped yard, with its lush rhododendrons, provides a picturesque setting for alfresco dining. The designer kitchen by Ian Thompson includes custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a breakfast area. The second-floor primary suite is a luxurious retreat, featuring a cozy fireplace, a dressing room, a private bath, and a fireplaced library.

Jim DeRentis, RPL’s Top Producing Sales Agent, is renowned for his expertise in high-value transactions on the East Side. Recognized with the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011, DeRentis has been a prominent figure in the real estate industry. He has consistently been included in the “REALTrends Verified” list of the nation’s top real estate professionals and was named to “The 1000” in 2020. For the past four years, he has been the #1 individual agent in Rhode Island for transaction sides, achieving nearly $89 million in transaction volume in 2023. To explore more about Jim DeRentis and his listings, visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

