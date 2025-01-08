Obituary: Dennis Rayno (1954-2025)

It is with warm hearts and fond memories that we announce the passing of Dennis George Rayno, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, who left us on January 1, 2025, at the age of 70. Born on May 7, 1954, in Newport, Rhode Island, Dennis filled his days with laughter, love, and a passion for family.

Dennis was a dedicated family man who cherished the 50 wonderful years he spent married to his wife, Shirley Rayno. Together, they created a beautiful life, raising their incredible daughters-Vanessa Gomes, April Rayno, and Maryrose Mensah-who brought him immense joy and pride. He was a loving brother to Eugene Rayno and a proud grandfather to Nicholas Gomes, who was the apple of his eye. Dennis also held a special place in his heart for his faithful dog, Trinity, who brought endless companionship and warmth to his life. Dennis’ son in law, Bruce Gomes was a tremendous help to him and enjoyed spending time with him.

An avid fisherman, Dennis found solace and happiness by the water, where he spent many hours enjoying nature. He pursued some college education at Roger Williams University and dedicated 15 years to his role as a receiver at Stop and Shop, making lasting friendships along the way.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Victor Rayno.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to a local charity of your choice in Dennis’s honor.

Services will be private.

