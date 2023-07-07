Obituary: Edward E. Angel (1941-2023)

Edward E. Angel, 81, of Portsmouth died on July 4, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Joan M. (Sullivan) Angel.

Born on August 14, 1941 in Newport RI, he was the son of the late Elbert S. and Mary (Chilcott) Angel.

Ed served in the United States National Guard for 6 months active duty. From 1965 to 1972 he worked for the Newport Police Department and the Town of Portsmouth Public Works Department retiring in 2009. Ed co-owned the Colonial Ice Cream Parlor in Middletown RI for many years. Ed and Joan previously also owned Tremblay’s in Island Park. He was also a member of the Newport Elks Lodge #104.

Besides his wife of 64 years, he is survived by his children, Karen Augustus (Ronald) of Middletown, RI, Edward E. Angel Jr (Debra), of Hope Valley, RI, Gregory S. Angel of Middletown, RI. He was proceeded in death by his daughter Robin Powell (Christopher) of Middletown, RI. Ed/Bampy will also be missed by his eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

Ed was the brother of the late Ann Hanos, Albert Angel, Roberta Chester, and Peter Angel.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

