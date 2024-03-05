Obituary: Elizabeth A. Perry (1961-2024)

Elizabeth A. Perry, of Portsmouth, will be remembered fondly for her unwavering love for her family. Born on September 16, 1961, in Newport, RI, she passed away on February 27, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness.

With a career as an Electronic Support Engineer for Fidelity Investments, Elizabeth showcased her intelligence and dedication to her work.She was also a CNA private duty and at local nursing homes,She met some pretty incredible people doing private duty.She also drove a school bus for the school of the deaf in Providence. She loved those kids and enjoyed them so much. She was also party of the Voice of the Azures radio program. She participated from the age of 7-17. She did the program with her cousins, her Mom and most importantly her Vavo. She loved that time of her life. Yet, her true joy came from spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and her dog, Dexter. She loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing, camping, and hikes through the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The beauty of Pebble Beach and the tranquility of Acadia National Park held a special place in her heart, alongside her favorite destinations, Maine and New Hampshire, with a particular fondness for White Lake. She loved going to yard sales on the weekends and thrift shops all over.

She has a beautiful collection of canes. And a beautiful collection of miniature boxes porcelain, wood, hand carved.

She loved plants, planting them and taking care of them.She also had a love for coffee ice cream and she was never seen without an Dunkin Donuts Ice coffee

As the owner of The Candy Factory, Elizabeth loved chocolates and confections. Her love for humor and laughter shone through in her enjoyment of watching funny videos online, bringing joy to those around her.

In celebration of Elizabeth’s remarkable life, Calling Hours will be held at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth on March 8, 2024, starting at 4:00 pm, with Funeral Services immediately following at 6:00 pm.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving partner; Lynne Hayward, brother; Raymond Perry, nephews; Luis Perry (Kristin Perry), and David Perry (Nichole). She will also be missed by Lynne’s children, Amanda Hayward (Allen Davis), Ryan Hayward (Emily Cruz), and Nicholas Hayward, Grandchildren, Zachary Davis, Layla Davis, Victoria Davis, and Emma Hayward. Elizabeth’s great nieces and nephews; Hannah, Julia, Noah, Bryson, and Zoey will also miss her vibrant spirit. Elizabeth also leaves behind her former wife; Nancy Moniz.

