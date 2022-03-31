Obituary: Ernest A. Triplett Jr. (1936 – 2022)

Ernest Allison Triplett Jr., New England’s beloved Baritone passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at the age of 86 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Ernest, a graduate of Rogers High School in Newport, RI continued his education with the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA and went on to create Associate Artist Opera, the first Black owned Opera company in Massachusetts. Many knew Ernest from Boston’s fourth of July celebrations where he graced us for forty years with his singing of God Bless America from the State House balcony and the beautiful rendition of Battle Hymn of the Republic sung in Boston’s Faneuil Hall but more knew him from his beautiful singing voice that graced the multiple performances, weddings, and funerals throughout New England that touched our hearts.

Ernest is survived by his wife Alberta (Travers), his daughter Lydia Triplett and his granddaughter Evelynn Triplett of Newton, MA, he also leaves behind three brothers and two sisters George Triplett, Newport RI, Audrain Triplett, Middleton, RI, Sheila O’Neal, Lake Charles, LA, Karl Triplett, Newport, RI and David Triplett, Peabody, MA,

along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St. West Newton followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-4 at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St. West Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the New England Conservatory of Music.

