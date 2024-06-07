Obituary: Evelyn Marie DeAscentis (1924-2024)

Evelyn Marie DeAscentis, age 100, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on June 5, 2024. She was the wife of the late Attilio “Arthur” DeAscentis.

Born in Johnston, RI on February 27, 1924, She was the daughter of Hiram Kimball, Jr. and Eva (Batalitzky) Kimball. As the youngest of 7 children, she was a graduate of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing and was a dedicated caregiver at Newport Hospital for 35 years. She retired as the charge nurse in the Labor and Delivery Ward. Nursing was much more than a job to Evelyn, and she was truly grateful for the opportunity to welcome so many babies into this world.

In retirement, Evelyn enjoyed many years of national and international travel with her husband, Attilio, and was always surrounded by lots of books. She maintained a card table in the den dedicated to jigsaw puzzles and continued her daily crossword puzzle, in ink, until two days before her death.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Donna DeAscentis of Newport, her son Arthur DeAscentis of Bristol, four grandsons, two (nearly three) great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Attilio DeAscentis; a son Robert DeAscentis, and her six brothers and sisters.

A service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 2:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Gooseberry Beach, where she was one of the original shareholders.

The family expresses deep gratitude for the tremendous support from VNS Home & Hospice caregivers, especially Julie and Mandy. Donations in her memory may be made to Visiting Nurses Home and Hospice https://visitingnursehh.org/giving/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

