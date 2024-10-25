Letter to the Editor: David Reise – A Lifetime of Service, Ready to Serve on Portsmouth Town Council

To the Editor:

My name is David Reise, and I am running for the Portsmouth Town Council. Portsmouth has always been my home, and over the years, I have seen it go through many changes. My goal is to guide the town through these changes with a focus on long-term impacts.

After graduating from Northeastern University with an Engineering degree, I spent 37 years at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center. As a Fleet In-Service Design Engineer and Program Manager, I navigated complex decisions. During my time as a student, I not only developed my engineering skills but also learned budgeting by putting myself through college. Through hard work and careful spending, I earned my degree and graduated debt-free.

In my youth, I worked on a Portsmouth farm, which is now my home. My children were educated in Portsmouth schools and are both successful. My daughter, her husband, and my three grandchildren still reside here. I understand the challenges that housing costs and taxes present for both young families and seniors on fixed incomes.

I am married to former council member Elizabeth Pedro, so I am familiar with the extensive research required to make sound council decisions. I attend the majority of council meetings, which provides me with critical insights into town operations and budgeting.

I have served on the Charter Review Committee and the Comprehensive Plan Committee. I am currently a member of the Portsmouth Water and Fire District, the Portsmouth Historical Society, and serve as Secretary of the Portsmouth Conservation Commission.

I respectfully ask for your vote in the upcoming election.

David Reise

Candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

