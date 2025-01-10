Obituary: George Christy Petropoulos (1925-2025)

George Christy Petropoulos, 99, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2025, at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol, Rhode Island. Born on October 21, 1925, in Newport, George lived a life defined by dedication to his family and friends. A proud Newporter, George was known for his quick wit, his love of making people laugh, and his unwavering kindness. He was a loyal friend to many and a beloved member of his community.

George was the son of the late Christy and Vasio (Loures) Petropoulos. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Harold and Peter Petropoulos.

A proud graduate of Rogers High School, class of 1943, George continued his education at Brown University, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1950. He then obtained a law degree from Boston University in 1954.

George served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. Following his military service, after working briefly in private practice, he began a successful 34-year career at Raytheon.

A lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, George was committed to his faith and his heritage. He served on several church committees and was a past president of the AHEPA, contributing to the preservation and celebration of Greek culture in his community.

George’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Agnes (Alexander) Petropoulos, and their two children, Christy Petropoulos (Wendy) and Valerie St. Peter (Chris). He was the proud grandfather of George St. Peter. He is also survived by his nieces Cindy DeAngelo and Krista Petropoulos, as well as many other cherished nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, January 12th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13th from 10:00 AM at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames Street, Newport, Rhode Island. Burial will follow at Four Corners Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George’s memory to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 427, Newport, Rhode Island or a charity of your choice.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Rhode Island Veterans Home for the exceptional care and companionship they provided to George. He considered many of them dear friends, and their kindness brought great comfort to him in his final years.

