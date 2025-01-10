Bristol’s Pivotal Brewing to Open in Former Salvation Cafe Location This Spring

Get ready, beer lovers! Pivotal Brewing is brewing up something special on Broadway. The Bristol-based craft beer haven announced Friday that it will open its second location this spring in the former home of the iconic Salvation Cafe.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Pivotal’s second location is coming to Broadway in Newport, RI this spring!” the brewery shared in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our newest gathering spot to the heart of the Broadway District.”

Known for its innovative approach to craft beer, Pivotal promises to blend tradition with creativity. From hazy ales to experimental brews, their lineup boasts the most diverse selection in Rhode Island. And now, Newport locals and visitors alike will have a front-row seat to Pivotal’s philosophy: beer as art and every sip as an experience.

The Broadway District, already a hub of vibrant energy, is set to welcome this new addition with open arms.

With plans still under wraps, the brewery teased “so much more to come,” encouraging fans to stay tuned. For now, loyal patrons can visit their Bristol location, open for regular hours.

Whether you’re a seasoned craft beer enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the foam, Pivotal’s arrival in Newport promises something for everyone. Mark your calendars, because this spring, it’s time to raise a glass to the art of beer—Broadway style.

