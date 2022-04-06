Obituary: George W. Greenman (1953 – 2022)

George W. Greenman, 69, of Middletown passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital Sunday, April 3, 2022. Born in Newport on January 6, 1953, he was the son of Alice (Coite) and George Greenman.

He was hard working, generous, and always there for anyone and everyone. To know George was to love him. His big heart shined through everything he did, even when he was giving you a hard time. George left a mark on everyone he crossed paths with and will be with us forever. He worked as a truck driver for over 20 years and spent the last few years working in property management. George was extremely passionate about his family and friends, the gym, and helping others. He was an amazing father to his son George. His heart never healed after the tragic loss of his son. We know now that they are reunited, and his heart is finally full again.

He leaves behind his wife, Linda Greenman; his daughter in law Jill Greenman Reynolds, his grandchildren, Shay and Colin Greenman and his fiancé Nay; a great grandchild Peyton George Greenman; a sister Elizabeth Mandy; and his nieces and nephews; and numerous friends he considered family.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Ludlow Terrace, Middletown at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Be Great for Nate Inc.

