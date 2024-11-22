Obituary: James Brown Mason Grosvenor (1953-2024)

James Brown Mason Grosvenor, age 70, died after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in Newport, R.I. He was surrounded and comforted by his wife, son, three siblings and their spouses. Born in Providence, R.I., on December 20, 1953, Jim was the son of Richard and Margot Grosvenor.

Jim fought valiantly for the last five months of his life with his characteristic courage, good humor, and quick wit. A creative self-starter, Jim remained self- disciplined throughout his life. He loved music, art, and technology and excelled in all his academic pursuits. In 1971, he graduated magna cum laude from St. George’s School. In 1976, he graduated magna cum laude from Harvard. And in 1979, he earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

A natural linguist who travelled extensively, Jim was fluent in French and Japanese. He spent his early career as a Senior Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. He then held senior management positions with Hewlett Packard Enterprise. KPMG US, and Bearing Point.

For the last nineteen years, Jim served as Founder and CEO of Balanced Business Advisors, providing market entry strategy, business due diligence, and growth strategy for global Fortune 500 companies, especially between Japan and the United States.

Jim authored a book published in 1999 entitled Mainframe Downsizing to Upsize Your Business.

Jim is mourned by his spouse of 29 years, Nina Barbaresi Grosvenor; his son, James Yuji Grosvenor; his siblings Richard (Rick) C. Grosvenor and wife Terry Taffinder Grosvenor; John K. Grosvenor and wife Cheryl Hackett; Helene (Holly) Grosvenor and husband James Asbel. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

As a member of an artistic family, Jim was an accomplished silk screen and watercolor artist. We will always miss Jim’s enthusiastic participation in our family’s plein-air painting sessions.

Jim was a subscriber of the Newport Reading Room, on the Finance Committee of the Newport Art Museum, elected member of Quindecim, and Patron member of the Providence Art Club. He was an active contributor to every organization he joined, and his wise guidance will be sorely missed.

A private celebration of his life will take place on Friday, December 20.

In lieu of flowers please consider leaving a donation to the Newport Art Museum, Newport Mental Health, or the Arts at St. George’s School.

