Obituary: James L. McSparren (1950-2024)

James L. McSparren, 74 of Newport, RI passed away December 17, 2024 at St. Clare-Newport.

Born at Newport Hospital on February 3,1950, he was a son of the late June Marie (Turzek) McSparren and Thomas R. McSparren, DDS. Jim attended St. Joseph’s Church elementary school and served as an altar boy. He attended both De La Salle Academy and Rogers High School. He graduated with a B.A. in psychology from URI and was member of FIJI Fraternity and obtained a B.A. in education from Salve Regina University.

He was a former Housing Inspector for the City of Newport and worked in sales/marketing at Saccucci Lincoln Mercury. During the summers, he operated the carousel at Easton’s Beach and loved interacting with families and also drove the commuter bus for Salve. Jim enjoyed traveling the world, playing golf, sailing and was an avid reader. He even had a brief appearance in the movie, “The Man Without a Country.” Jim had an infectious laugh and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by two brothers, Tom and his wife Mary Beth, Bob and his wife Nina and their respective families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to St. Clare-Newport, c/o Activities Fund, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840, https://stclarenewport.org/donate/

