Obituary: Richard “Rocky” E. Pires (1957-2024)

Richard “Rocky” E. Pires, 67, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on December 16, 2024. He was the husband of Angela Manchester.

Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Close) Pires.

Rocky was a man of many passions and talents with a personality larger than life. In his youth, he made a name for himself as a professional boxer, a sport that showcased his grit and determination throughout his teen years and into his twenties. In addition to boxing, he was an active basketball referee and a member of a men’s league, where his love for sports shone through. He loved watching football, especially his San Fran 49’s.

A true artist at heart, Rocky was a well-known DJ across the state, captivating audiences with his vibrant mixes and infectious energy. His creative spirit extended to his work in painting and construction, where he made a mark by establishing his own painting company, “No Ladders.”

Rocky’s love for animals was evident throughout his life; he loved them and they loved him, especially dogs and birds. He shared his home with a variety of beloved pets, including a Macaw and several African Greys and Amazon parrots, creating a lively sanctuary that echoed with the sounds of his feathered friends. Rocky was so giving he would do anything for everyone. He loved hard; he was caring, and strong- both mentally and physically.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Angela, his children; Richard Ford, Robert Pires, Richard Pires, Jordan Pires, Liam Brady, Jameson Brady, Hayden Manchester, Alyssa Ford, Alicia Catalano, Jessica Fontes, Michaela Caldeira, his siblings; Ronald Jaynes, John Pires, Robert Pires, June Myers, Barbara Owens, Shirley Florendo, Alice Berry, Diane Polley, and his mother-in-law; Debra Mack. He additionally leaves many grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Pires, and his sister, Mildred “Peggy” Kelley.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 3:45 PM, in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to:

Broach Foundation for Brain Cancer Research

American Cancer Society (National Home Office)

