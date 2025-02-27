Obituary: James McIntosh (1952-2025)

James S. McIntosh, passed away peacefully at home with his family on February 25, 2025, at the age of 72, just one day shy of his 73rd birthday.

Jim was born in Newport RI on February 26, 1952, to the late Robert B. and Beatrice (Ruffin) McIntosh. He graduated from Roger’s High School in 1972 before serving in the United States Air Force. After his service, Jim worked as a self-employed lobsterman and at the City of Newport Water Department. In 1982, he joined the Newport Fire Department, where he served for 32 years, ultimately rising to the rank of Deputy Chief. Jim retired from the department with a deep sense of pride in his career, having touched many lives throughout his tenure.

Jim was known for his quiet, kind nature and his generous spirit that was always ready to lend a hand with plumbing, carpentry, or house repairs, there wasn’t a project he wouldn’t tackle and always happy to do so for friends, family, and even strangers. He was a true Jack of all trades. He also had a passion for riding his motorcycle on warm summer afternoons around the island and taking walks around Sachuest Point.

Jim is survived by his wife, Susan (Liptak) McIntosh; daughter, Jenny McIntosh; sister, Patricia McIntosh Englefield (Dave); and brother, Robert McIntosh. He was preceded by his parents and his siblings: Barbara McIntosh Teehan, Janet McIntosh Wasilewski, and Peter McIntosh.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place on Friday, March 7, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Newport, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) at theaftd.org. or Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice at visitingnursehh.org/giving.

While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the life of a kind soul. He will be greatly missed.

