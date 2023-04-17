Obituary: James Royal Bartlett Jr. (1965-2023)

James Royal Bartlett, Jr., 57, of St. Petersburg, Florida sadly passed away on April 11, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Bartlett Sr. and Jean Levesque; brother, George Chipman; and his best friend and loyal canine, Mufasa, known to all as “Moof”. James is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Bartlett; siblings Gavin, Susan, and Darlene; children, James Bartlett III, Kaitlyn Bartlett (William Bettencourt), Kelsie Bartlett, Kerri Stevens (Dominque Cecilio), and Robert Rodericks (Andraa); and grandchildren, Anthony Stevens, Nishaun Bartlett, Khloee Bartlett, Lylah Bartlett, Jay, Jackie, Scarlette, Aiden, Austin, and Axel.
James will be deeply missed and always remembered by those who love him.
