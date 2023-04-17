Providence man arraigned on additional charges in fentanyl-related death of 15-year old female

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Colonel Oscar Perez of the Providence Police Department, and Colonel Bradford Connor of the Warwick Police Department today announced that a Providence man has been arraigned in Third Division District Court on charges stemming from the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old female.

Juan Pizarro (age 34) was arraigned on April 17 and charged with engaging in a controlled substance transaction resulting in death of a minor. The defendant is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

On April 4, the defendant was arrested by the Warwick Police Department and charged with delivery of fentanyl to person under the age of 18. Following further investigation by the Warwick and Providence Police Departments, and the Office of the Attorney General, the defendant was arraigned today on the additional charge of engaging in a controlled substance transaction resulting in death of a minor.

As alleged in court filings, in the afternoon of April 3, Providence Police responded to a report of a death of a 15-year-old female. It is alleged that the 15-year-old victim, and an unnamed 13-year-old female, were with the defendant at a Motel 6 in Warwick. It is further alleged that the defendant, while at the motel, provided the 15-year-old victim and a 13-year-old female with marijuana and a pill which was later confirmed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office to contain fentanyl.

On April 4, the state Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy that revealed the presence of both THC and fentanyl in the system of the 15-year old. The 13-year-old victim received treatment at Hasbro’s Children’s Hospital and was later released.

That day, Warwick Police arrested the defendant who was then arraigned in Third Division District Court where he was denied bail and ordered held at the ACI.

A status conference is scheduled for May 1, 2023.

