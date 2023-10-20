Obituary: Joseph L. Escobar Jr. (1930-2023)

Joseph L. Escobar Jr., 93, of Middletown, died Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Madeline (Raposa) Escobar.

Born in Newport, he was the son of Jose and Francisca Escobar.

Joseph leaves his daughter Cara L. Turnbull, and her husband Michael of Middletown, and his brother Anthony Escobar of Middletown.

He was the brother of the late Mary White.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM from the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Fall River.

