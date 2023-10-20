Rhode Island High School Put On Lockdown After Stabbing

East Providence High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a 17 year-old boy stabbed a 16 year-old boy in one of the school’s bathrooms, East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said at a news conference

The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries and then transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The stabbing took place just after noon and the school was immediately put on lockdown.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and are working to ascertain the details of what led up to the attack.





