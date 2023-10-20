RPL’s Antrop Awarded NRIBR(R) 2023 “Golden R” for Outstanding Service

Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to announce that Ryan Antrop, Broker Manager of RPL’s Cumberland office, has received the Northern Rhode Island Board of REALTORS® (NRIBR) prestigious Golden R Award! The award is presented each year to the REALTOR® member who has demonstrated consistent excellence in service, support, and promotion of the Board and its mission.

Ryan has been with RPL since 2012 and became Manager of the Cumberland office in 2019. He has been singled out for exceptional work in the industry throughout his career, including recognition as “Rookie of the Year” in 2011 and “Realtor® of the Year” in 2016 by NRIBR. A believer in the power of communities to change lives for the better, Ryan currently serves as a board member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Narragansett Council, and the Boys & Girls Club of Northern RI.

To mark this extraordinary achievement, we spoke with Ryan about how he has provided agile leadership amid uncommon market trends in recent years and his continued commitment to clients, communities, and colleagues.

What did it feel like to receive the Golden R Award for 2023?

“I am humbled, to say the least! I am very proud to be among a great group of professionals who have been awarded this honor in the past.”

In your mind, what is the mission of the NRIBR®?

“NRIBR is a great organization that strives to give its members the resources needed to be the best Realtors® in the area. The Board, through local and national resources, provides and maximizes opportunities for education, community involvement, and personal development to build its members not just into better agents but also into pillars of the community.”

What do you think you have done to support NRIBR’s mission and stand out among other worthy candidates for the award?

“This award looks at the many years of service an individual has given. I have been an active member since 2010, serving on the Executive Board and as President in 2015, all while chairing many committees throughout the years. I have also been involved at the state level through RIAR and MLS, serving as its President in 2015, working on the forms committee, and serving as its chair for the last three years.”

Are you doing any particular charitable work during the coming holiday season?

“This year, our office has adopted six children through a local secret santa organization. We will also do a food drive, along with promoting what agents like to do in their own time.”

As Manager of the Cumberland office, what are you doing to up your game and support agents in this atypical market?

“RPL agents are working extremely hard in the current climate. It is necessary to support them and let them know we are all in this together. The most important part is to make everybody feel appreciated. Whether it’s in my career or within the community, making time and showing up for those around me is all a part of my job.”

To learn more about Ryan, please visit RyanAntrop.ResidentialProperties.com.

