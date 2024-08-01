Obituary: Joshua Paul Marley (1976-2024)

Joshua Paul Marley, beloved son of Sharon and Edward Botelho, passed away on July 27, 2024, at the age of 48. Born on March 30, 1976, Josh was a sports enthusiast who passionately cheered for the Yankees and Giants. His love for driving and his contagious sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him.

Graduating from Rogers High School in 1994, Josh’s friends remember him as a kind and friendly soul who could always lighten the mood with his jokes. They fondly recall their trip to Amsterdam, where Josh’s zest for life and adventurous spirit shone brightly.

Joshua Marley will be deeply missed but forever remembered with love and laughter by those whose lives he touched.

Josh is survived by his Parents, Sharon and Edward Botelho, his sister, Angelina Cook and her husband, Dan, his aunt, Sandra Marley Adams, his niece, Amber Cook and her fiance, Peter Souviney, his nephew, Kyle Cook, great-nieces, Adalyn Cook and Madison Souviney and great-nephew, Beau Cook. He will also be missed by many cousins, great aunts and uncles, and second cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard Marley and Carol Ford.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 3:00pm.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josh’s memory to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, www.potterleague.org

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

