A Rare Newport Find: Fifth Ward Gem Hits the Market for $1,175,000

17 Grafton Street | Newport, RI | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,628 sq ft | offered by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass for $1,175,000.

Nestled within an oversized lot just blocks from the harbor and town, this exceptional property, built in 2006, offers a unique blend of modern amenities and timeless charm. Meticulously maintained, this home is an in-town oasis, perfect for those seeking both tranquility and convenience.

Upon entering, one is greeted by soaring ceilings and rooms awash in natural light, creating an open and inviting atmosphere. The open-concept design seamlessly connects the living, dining, and kitchen areas, making it an ideal space for entertaining. The flow extends effortlessly to a private, beautifully landscaped backyard, perfect for al fresco dining or quiet reflection.

The great room, a highlight of the home, features a wood-fired pizza oven, a gas fireplace, and a central island, making it a perfect gathering place for parties or family get-togethers. The single-floor layout includes two spacious bedrooms and two full baths, totaling over 1,600 square feet of living space. An additional room off the kitchen offers flexible use as a third bedroom, gym, office, or a combination thereof.

Renowned for its lush gardens, this property has been a frequent winner of the “Newport in Bloom” award, showcasing a variety of flora from spring through fall. The outdoor space is further enhanced by a peaceful fountain, a hot tub, and a garden shed, providing a serene retreat from the bustle of everyday life.

Modern construction ensures that the utilities, siding, and roof are all in excellent condition. Ample parking and a generator add to the convenience, offering peace of mind and stress-free living. This property truly stands out as a rare find in the heart of Newport.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

