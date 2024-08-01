Obituary: Carol M. (Garrison) Smith (1933-2024)

Carol M. (Garrison) Smith of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully on July 27, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Roy H. Smith, who passed away in May of 2022. They celebrated 70 loving years of marriage together.

Carol was born in Newport, RI on May 10,1933. She was the daughter of the late Russel W. and Mabel (Stone) Garrison. She is survived by her three sons, Larry (Debra), Glenn (Donna) and David (Kelly). She was predeceased by two sons. Infant son, James R Smith (1960) and Roy H. (Skipper) Smith (1964). Carol was deeply loved by her eight grandchildren. Frank Smith (Megan), Kimberly Jarret (Lucien), Traci-lyn McGuire (Matt), Glenn Smith (Lisa), Dillon Smith (Sheree`), Riley Smith, Kyle Smith and Kevin Smith. She was “Gigi” to her nine great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Sean Smith, Joshua Jarret, Nathaniel Jarret, Maya Smith, Victoria Smith, Aubrey McGuire, Nina Smith, Jefferson McGuire and Cooper Smith. Carol is survived by her brother, Lawrence Garrison of Clayton, NC and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers William Garrison and James Garrison, sisters Irene Bowlby, Shirley Fougere and Marie Kent, daughter in-law Susan Smith and niece Bonnie Stevens who was like a daughter to her.

Carol was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1958. She served as a Deacon of the church and taught Sunday preschool for several years. She also was a member of the Naomi Circle and the Questors Couples Group. Carol enjoyed helping plan and organize the annual Mother – Daughter Banquets and the monthly soup kitchen dinners. She loved to play Bingo and would often travel to Tiverton or Fall River with her sisters and friends in pursuit of the big win.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Forest Farm Assisted Living for the excellent care and attention that they gave to Carol while residing there these past few years. They are also grateful for the compassionate care Carol received from the staff at Newport Hospital and Hope Hospice during her last days before she passed.

Calling hours will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport on Monday, August 12, from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, Broadway at Everett Street, Newport at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Middletown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the: Deacons Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett Street, Newport RI 02840.

