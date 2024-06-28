Obituary: Julia Monteiro (1946-2024)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Julia Ann Monteiro. She was born on September 13, 1946, in Newport, RI, and sadly left us on June 19, 2024, at her residence in North Providence, RI, at the age of 77.

Julia was a proud woman who dedicated herself to caring for others. Her warmth and kindness touched the lives of many as she ran a daycare from her home for two decades, earning her the title of “Aunt Judy” to the children she nurtured.

Her love for cooking was evident in the memorable holiday cookouts she hosted, bringing family and friends together over delicious meals. Julia had a passion for dancing and music, finding joy in every beat and rhythm that filled the air. Although she was always drawn to the water, you would always hear her say “I love the water-but can’t swim.”

Julia found fulfillment in her work as a housekeeper at John Clarke Nursing Home, where she worked tirelessly to ensure the comfort of others. Her dedication and caring nature left a lasting impact on all those she encountered.

She is survived by her loving son, Mark Monteiro, daughter, LaTanya Monteiro, her siblings, Regina Leathers and Jaime Lewis, her grandchildren, Cierra Monteiro, Shiyann Monteiro, Sakari Monteiro, Xavier Monteiro and Bianca Monteiro-Lopes and great grandson, Kyrie Wilson. Julia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Hill and Esther Lewis, and her son, Russell Monteiro.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 11:00am at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport.

Burial will be private.