Obituary: Kevin Michael Smith (1959-2024)

May 8, 1959 — March 12, 2024

Kevin Michael Smith, 64, of Newport, Rhode Island, died unexpectedly in Playa Cocles, Costa Rica on March 12, 2024. Kevin was born in Newport, Rhode Island on May 8, 1959 to Richard J. Smith and the late Mary C. Smith.

Kevin grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School in 1977. He was the “Eddie Haskell” of the neighborhood and was loved by many.

When Kevin was young his father took him to Seekonk Speedway where he found his love of car racing. He would spend countless hours as a child building car and ship models. You could also find little Kevin at the round table with his mother listening to sports on the radio. Kevin loved sports and enjoyed keeping stats on all of the race car drivers and teams.

Kevin was a Postal Carrier for 35 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Newport, bringing a smile to every customer along his routes. He wasn’t into politics but he could sure stir the pot. He also worked at the Harbor View Condominiums in downtown Newport. Kevin was very hard working and dedicated to his family. If he wasn’t walking his mail route rain, sleet or shine, he was mowing the lawn with a peace sign in it.

Kevin enjoyed running, playing basketball, riding his bike, gardening and camping. He attended many NASCAR races accompanied by his father and close friends. Kevin especially loved March Madness, college football and any game he could make a wager on. He loved playing dice and cards particularly crazy 8’s. He was always up to go bowling, play a board game, a Nintendo Wii game or enjoy a quiet game of solo Yahtzee. Kevin was a great cook and always had the crockpot going on Sundays. A sweet bonfire was always one of his favorites.

Kevin loved his family and was proud of his children. He was an amazing father and grandfather. Kevin had a quick wit, a green thumb, a great sense of humor and an even bigger heart. He was the life of the party, an avid music lover and a truly caring person. Kevin was always willing to help others and could fix anything, or at least try and MacGyver it. His infectious laugh could always get a room going. Kevin was notorious for making jokes and teasing. Affectionately known as “Otis”, he had a nickname for everyone. Kevin also loved dogs, especially his two yorkies who he always shared his homemade popcorn with butter with.

Kevin also enjoyed going to the beach, having amazing cookouts (if you know, you know) and traveling which brought him on his latest adventure.

Recently, Kevin was enjoying retired life on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. There he was often riding his bike to the beach with his puppies Kai & Karmen in the basket. He was living his best life for himself. Wherever Kevin went he made friends and everyone knew his contagious smile and huge heart.

Kevin is survived by his father Richard J. Smith of Middletown, his beloved children; Kasey M. Smith (Rian Mackie), Konnor M. Smith (Nicholas Pilz), his siblings; Karen M. Doyle (John) of Newport, Rhode Island, Patricia A. Brown of Cape Coral, Florida, Nancy E. Smith (Paul Gyzer) of Tamarac, Florida, Kerry A. Murphy (Paul) of Newport, Rhode Island, his grandchild; Iris Joan Mackie Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Kevin is preceded in, death by mother, Mary C. Smith (Collins), brother Christopher C. Smith and brother in law Robert Brown. He will be greatly missed by all especially his little Iris.

Funeral Services will be held for Kevin at a date to be announced.

Donations can made in his memory to the Hillside Charitable Organization, https://www.hillsidecharitable.org

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Kevin Smith, please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

