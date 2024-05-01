Obituary: Patrick A. J. Keith (1993-2024)

February 1, 1993 – April 21, 2024

Patrick A. J. Keith, of West Palm Beach, FL and Newport, RI, an aspiring film script writer, passed away peacefully at home in West Palm Beach on April 21, 2024. He was 31. Vibrant and outgoing, Patrick was a young man with grand ambitions to work in the movie industry. His sense of humor and affinity to make others laugh made him a quick friend to many.

His family will remember his bright presence and eagerness to have deep, meaningful conversations. Patrick’s two dogs, Batman, and Bullet brought him immense joy and were his most loyal and constant companions.

Patrick studied filmmaking and graphic design at the New School/Parsons in Manhattan. He was working on his first screenplay. His love for his country and his deep admiration for the United States Military was made evident in his ongoing support of multiple veteran charities.

Patrick was a keen listener and ready to lend a compassionate ear to anyone who needed a friend. His family and friends will remember him as an avid reader and history enthusiast. He will be missed for always keeping conversations lively with interesting historical facts and funny lines from his favorite movies.

He enjoyed spending time with his family in Newport, Rhode Island. He is survived by his mother Patricia N. Rakolta, his father Marvin Keith, Jr., his brother Michael J. Paddon (Kristen Coates), his sisters Catherine Keith Woodling (Mark) and Caroline Keith Settle (Chris) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. He is pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents Mary and John Rakolta Sr.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, May 3 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, May 4 at St Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Island Cemetery, 30 Warner St, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, the family has lovingly requested donations may be made in honor of Patrick Keith to the Newport Hospital, www.lifespan.org/NH-giving, or Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust, www.help.dav.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

