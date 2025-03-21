Obituary: Lawrence “Daryl” O’Donnell (1953-2025)

Lawrence “Daryl” O’Donnell, 71, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, March 17, 2025 in New Britain, CT, in his Saint Paddy’s green.

Born in Oceanside, NY in 1953, he was a son of Thomas and Marion (Crowell) O’Donnell and moved to Newport as a young child. He was a graduate of De La Salle Academy Class of 1971 and Roger Williams University. He married his high school sweetheart, Andrea “Candy” Kelly, of Middletown, RI, in 1975, started his family in 1977, and moved to Connecticut in 1978. He worked as a reservation agent at American Airlines for years and raised four children in Newington, CT where he was involved in kickball games, T-Ball, soccer teams and chaperoned field trips. Later, he worked at Newport Specialty Foods as the weekend supervisor.

Despite the fact that he lived in Connecticut, his heart remained in Newport. Larry was an avid sailor and ran 28 marathons in his lifetime. He loved children, dogs, and his annual trip to sail the British Virgin Islands. He was a playful soul and an enthusiastic and entertaining storyteller who loved to regale friends and family with stories of his many adventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Thomas O’Donnell, his son Lawrence O’Donnell, Jr., and his grandson Sage Bristol.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea O’Donnell, his daughter Shelby, her husband Adam Taylor, his son Gregory, his wife Melanie O’Donnell, his daughter Michaela, her partner Tim Messier, his son John “Jake”, his siblings Kathleen Smedberg, Ann O’Donnell, and Mark O’Donnell, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Stanley.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, March 23 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 24 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little Giraffe Foundation https://www.littlegiraffefoundation.org. and Sail To Prevail https://sailtoprevail.org/

