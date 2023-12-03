Obituary: Lillian Rarity Hargrove (1930-2023)

Lillian Rarity Hargrove, 92, died December 1, 2023 in Newport, RI.

She was born in Glen Cove, NY on December 13, 1930, the daughter of the late David and Madeline (Newman) Rarity. She was the former wife of the late Roger E. Hargrove.

Mrs. Hargrove was a graduate of Rogers High School, class of 1949 and the Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York City, class of 1953. She graduated from Rhode Island College with a BS in School Nurse-Teacher Education in 1976 and a MA in Counselor Education in 1979.

She was employed at Newport Hospital as a registered nurse before joining the Newport School Department in 1970 as a School Nurse-Teacher and had been at Thompson Middle School since 1980. She retired in June 2001. She was also a private duty nurse for the late Mrs. Harvey Firestone, Jr., worked at Newport Grand Jai Alai and Memorial Funeral Homes, Inc.

Through the years Mrs. Hargrove had been active in Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, the 5th Ward Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, DART and the Newport Juvenile Hearing Board. She was most proud of helping to establish the 2nd Grade Swim Program in Newport Public Schools.

She was a member of the Rogers High School Alumnae, Roosevelt Hospital Alumnae, the RI Certified School Nurse-Teacher, Inc and was active in the RI Episcopal Cursillo movement, the Episcopal Diocesan Council and the Interfaith Hospitality Network (Family Promise).

She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, having served as a Sunday School Teacher, Vestry member and was both the first female Junior and Senior Warden. She was a Chalice bearer and was active in Outreach programs.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, walking and the New York Yankees.

She is survived by two sons, Roger David (Annie) and Brian James (Patti) Hargrove and three daughters Susan C. Moore (Joseph), Kaye E. Caplin (Robert), Jill Pica (John) and former daughter-in-law Isabelle Hargrove.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Gina Gallo, Rachel Gallo, Bridget McGregor, Stephen Hargrove, Krystal Nolan, Matthieu Hargrove, Emma Hargrove, Thomas Hargrove, Bobby Caplin, Daniel Caplin, Jessica Pica and Aaron Pica along with 6 great grandchildren, Lillian, Mabel, Aubrey, Eli, Westly and Walker. Her siblings Josephine Battaglia and David Rarity also survive her.

She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Melinda Hargrove and granddaughter Amanda Hargrove and her sister Agnes Curtis.

She was thankful for her family, friends, former co-workers and the hundreds of former students for enriching her life.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Emmanuel Church on Dearborn Street, Newport RI. The service will be livestreamed on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/live/5pCeEFy7wCo?si=8CM1zjHfchum70w4) and Facebook (https://fb.me/e/6ocDXUKud)

Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, Broadway, Newport RI on December 8, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

For those who attend the wake or funeral, Lillian requests that you wear cheerful colors.

In lieu of flowers, Lillian requested donations to Emmanuel Church, Dearborn St. Newport RI or the 2nd Grade swim program at Pell School, 35 Dexter St. Newport, RI., care of Traci Westman.

