Obituary: Bradley Joseph Mello (1949-2023)

Bradley Joseph Mello, 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 28, 2023 at Newport Hospital after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Portsmouth, he was the son of the late Manuel and Marion (Medeiros) Mello.

Brad graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1969 where he was a star player on the basketball team. He served 20 + years at the Portsmouth Police Department retiring as Detective Commander. Brad enjoyed serving the community, and received many commendations throughout his law enforcement career and was honored to be the Portsmouth Police Honor Guard for the annual Aquidneck Police parade. He also owned and operated Morning Glory Landscaping for many years.

Brad was a member of the Sakonnet Sportsmans Club and enjoyed boating, fishing, reading and clam boils. He was an avid amateur photographer, a loyal Celtics fan and a collector of Elvis and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, juke boxes and other 60’s treasures.

Brad is survived by his daughter, Brenna Angelina O’Neill, and her husband Patrick John O’Neill, of Tiverton, RI, his two grandchildren, Adalind and Olivia O’Neill, and his siblings: Manuel Mello (Mary Claire) of Portsmouth, Sharon Heller (Bill) of Newport, and Shirley Natale (David) of Warwick. He is also survived by his companion, Jean Murphy, of Portsmouth, RI.

At his request, funeral services and burial will be private. There will be a mass of remembrance for Brad in the near future.

