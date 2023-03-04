Obituary: Lorena Toner Geoghegan (1942-2023)

Lorena Toner (Fenerty) Geoghegan, of Woonsocket, formally from Tiverton and Newport, RI died Tuesday February 28, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Lorena was born on November 16, 1942, in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of the late Edward F. Fenerty and May Lucille (Toner) Fenerty. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Edward M. Geoghegan. She was also predeceased by her son Edward F. Geoghegan.

Lorena (Renee) met her husband at St. Joseph’s Grammar School and from that moment on they were inseparable, marrying on December 28, 1963. Renee graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1961 and went on to graduate as an RN from Newport Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1963.

Renee then went to work as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Newport Hospital (Tower 1), spending most of that time in her favorite place, the nursery caring for newborns. In the late 1980’s her career changed direction and she began working as the Evening Shift Charge Nurse at Forrest Farm Nursing home until her retirement. Other things she enjoyed were spending entire days at Easton’s Beach (not so much for us pale Irish skinned children), playing the Newport Game (who is your Mother/Father?), her season pass to PPAC, shopping at Kohls and knowing all the latest “Scoop”. She was quick witted and had a biting sense of humor. She absolutely adored babies and loved all her animals just as much.

She is survived by two daughters Jennifer Cooper, Jerelyn Geoghegan of Tiverton, RI, and one son, Eric Geoghegan and his wife Kimberly of Tiverton, RI, and Daughter-in-law Deborah Geoghegan of West Kingston, RI. She also has nine grandchildren; Nicole Cooper, Brendan O’Leary (Elizabeth Olsen), Caitlin Oliveira, Warren Damon, Matthew Geoghegan, Chloe Damon (Mason Jackson), Emma Geoghegan, Nora Geoghegan, Bridget Damon, and four great grandchildren; Leah Badeau, Teahan Orphin, Wyatt Rossi and Axel Rossi.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private. Her only request was anyone wishing to make a donation, please consider The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI.

