Police Launch DUI Crackdown Across Newport County for Labor Day Weekend

This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement agencies across Newport County are stepping up efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road.

From Friday, August 29, through Monday, September 15, officers from Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown, and the Rhode Island State Police will conduct a high-visibility enforcement campaign aimed at detecting and arresting motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Providence Police Department’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit will also be deployed in the area, allowing for centralized processing of suspected impaired drivers.

The initiative is being carried out with support from the Rhode Island Office on Highway Safety and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association. Officials say the campaign is designed not only to enforce the law but also to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and prevent crashes.

“Plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and use a ride share service,” authorities urged, noting that the cost of a safe ride is far less than the consequences of a DUI arrest — or the tragedies that impaired driving can cause.

Law enforcement also encourages the public to call 911 if they spot a suspected impaired or erratic driver.

