Obituary: Matilda Woiler (1927-2024)

Matilda “Mit/Mittie” Woiler passed away peacefully in Needham, MA on February 27, 2024, at the age of 96.

Mit was born in Newport, RI, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Fannie (Israel) Nemtzow. Mit attended Newport schools and graduated from Rogers High School in 1945. After graduating from high school, Mit enrolled at Rhode Island State College (now known as the University of Rhode Island). She was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. During a summer while in college, she assisted in the writing of a revision of the Rumford Cookbook. After college Mit moved to New York City and worked as a Nutritionist for Beach Nut Foods. After four years in New York, Mit moved back to RI to work for Narraganset Electric in Providence.

Mit married Dr. Gilbert Woiler on Thanksgiving Day in 1964. After their marriage, Mit and Gil moved to Cranston RI, where Mit worked as a receptionist in Gil’s dental office. Mit and Gil were very happily married and enjoyed spending time together at RI beaches and taking drives in Gil’s convertibles to many New England destinations. Upon Gil’s death, Mit became an avid and passionate square dancer with the Swinging Squares square dance club in Rhode Island.

Mit is predeceased by her husband Dr. Gilbert Woiler, brothers Joshua Nemtzow of Newport, RI, Irving Nemtzow of Los Angeles, CA, Bernard Nemtzow of Key Biscayne FL, and her sister Phyllis Dreifus of Los Angeles, CA.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Doris Nemtzow of Key Biscayne, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews who will all miss her playful sense of humor, kindness, and generosity.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2024, at 11:00 am, Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI, with a reception to follow at the La Forge Casino Restaurant 186 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840. Parking lot is available directly across the street from the La Forge Casino Restaurant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are by Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County and the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home.

