Reed Scores Key Victories for RI in ‘Minibus’ Appropriations & Says Bill Will Help Continue Economic Growth

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) is on the brink of securing substantial federal funds for Rhode Island through the first-ever bicameral, bipartisan package comprising six fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills. As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Chairman of the Legislative Branch subcommittee, Senator Reed played a pivotal role in earmarking over $122.7 million for diverse Rhode Island projects.

The comprehensive fiscal year 2024 “minibus” appropriations package allocates a total of $467.5 billion to crucial federal departments, agencies, and programs, encompassing Agriculture; Commerce-Justice-Science (CJS); Energy-Water; Interior-Environment; Military Construction-Veterans Affairs (Milcon-VA); and Transportation-Housing and Urban Development (THUD) measures.

Senator Reed’s advocacy and strategic maneuvering within the Appropriations Committee resulted in several victories embedded in the final bill. The eagerly anticipated legislation is slated for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives as early as Wednesday, followed by a Senate vote later in the week. The urgency is emphasized, with both chambers required to act before March 9 to avert a partial federal government shutdown.

Notable triumphs secured by Senator Reed in the appropriations package include vital support for veterans and servicemembers, bolstering infrastructure, housing, and workforce opportunities, as well as enhancing public safety and efficient travel. Key initiatives incorporated in the minibus encompass historic investments in veterans’ medical care, mental health services, and combating veteran homelessness. The bill also safeguards crucial programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and invests in air traffic control and rail safety.

The Rhode Island Senator successfully advocated for the renewal of the Undetectable Firearms Act (UFA) for seven years, reinforcing federal investments in scientific research, innovation, and a pilot program under the Collins-Reed Working Waterfront Preservation Act.

Senator Reed, reflecting on the prolonged negotiations, expressed satisfaction in ensuring Rhode Island receives its fair share of federal funds. He highlighted the positive impact on local projects, public infrastructure improvements, and the well-being of Rhode Islanders.

A comprehensive breakdown of the $122.7 million in federal earmarks championed by Senator Reed covers key areas such as Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies; Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.

Senator Reed underscored the urgency of finalizing the remaining six appropriations bills before the March 22 deadline to prevent a partial government shutdown. These bills encompass Defense; Financial Services and General Government; Homeland Security; Labor-Health, Human Services, and Education (LHHSE); Legislative Branch; and State and Foreign Operations.

Despite the impending success of passing all twelve appropriations bills, Senator Reed voiced concern over the 174-day delay caused by foot-dragging by extremist House Republicans. This delay has not only pushed lawmakers behind their original deadline but has also hampered progress on fiscal year 2025 measures.

