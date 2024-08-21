Obituary: Michael “Fitz” FitzGerald (1941-2024)

Michael D. FitzGerald (Fitz), 82, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2024 at his home. He was the husband of Mary Lou (Migliori) FitzGerald. A proud ‘True Newporter’, he was born in Newport Hospital on August 25, 1941, the son of David and Martha (Tuuri) FitzGerald.

Mike graduated from De La Salle Academy (class of 1959), received an undergraduate degree from University of Miami, Florida (class of 1965) and a Master’s degree from Bridgewater State College (class of 1973). Throughout his childhood, he was an avid baseball player, competing as a southpaw pitcher in both the twilight and sunset leagues, successfully pitching the first perfect game in the twilight league history. Mike went on to pitch at the University of Miami.

Shortly after completing school, Michael began what would become one of the most defining chapters of his life. He entered the U.S Marine Corps by way of the OCS program and elevated to the rank of Captain during a 13-month tour in Vietnam (1967-1968) and proudly served his country faithfully for 4-years. For his actions in Vietnam, Mike was awarded the Bronze Star with combat Valor for exceptional achievement and heroism.

Upon returning home, Mike explored several jobs, including painting tower one on the under-construction Newport Bridge. He would often reminisce of the drive he took with Mary Lou over the bridge prior to its completion, saying “we may not have been the first ones to drive over the bridge, but I know we were the first couple”. Michael began his career teaching Fourth and Fifth Grade at Mumford School, and continued his career at Sullivan School. He retired after a rewarding 33-year career in the Newport School District and touched the lives of so many. In his last days, at a stay at the Grand Islander, he had a former student as his med-tech, who remarked that he was her favorite teacher. Michael’s pride upon hearing this was evidence of how his career as a teacher was also his calling in life.

During his summer breaks, Mike enjoyed being outdoors and spent most of his time at the beach, first as a lifeguard and later as a manager at Easton’s and Hazard’s Beach. At Hazard’s, Mike was a lifelong member, serving on the Board of Trustees later in life. Mike loved to swim, participating in the inaugural Save the Bay swim from Jamestown to Newport in 1977, and competing again in 2007 and 2008. His connection to the water was passed to his children, who hold a deep love and respect for the ocean. Mike loved to socialize, working at the Newport Yachting Center, where he enjoyed seeing everyone in town, and cultivating friendships for decades at the former Newport Athletic Club.

Michael is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou, and their children: Sean and his wife Erin and daughter Nora; David and his wife Nicole and children, Julia, Liam and Abigail; Eilish and her husband Charles and their daughter Duduzile; and Erin and her daughters Sophie and Lily. He also leaves two sisters Nuala Duffy and her husband Steve of Columbia, Maryland and Martha FitzGerald Jensen of Mclean, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his sister Maureen FitzGerald.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 23 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Middletown Fire and Rescue and the WTF boat fund.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

