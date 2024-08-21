Talented Newcomers Set Sights on 2024 Resolute Cup

San Francisco’s Daniel Thielman is having a banner year on the national sailing scene, racking up multiple championships in the Melges 20 class, where he’s also the reigning world champion. Most recently, Thielman returned to the Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco in Tiburon, California, triumphant, having claimed the IC37 National Championship after a fierce contest in one of the most competitive fleets.

This September, however, represents a significant milestone for Thielman and his home club as they prepare to compete in the Resolute Cup for the first time. The Corinthian Yacht Club’s participation is driven by Thielman’s ambition to qualify for the illustrious Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, set to take place in September 2025.

“Back in 2023, members of our Corinthian Yacht Club purchased an IC37 to prepare for the Invitational Cup,” Thielman shared. “After a year of preparation, we’ve assembled a team ready to make a serious qualifying bid.”

Joining Thielman aboard the IC37 Kuai are trimmers Jen Canestra and Auric Horneman, both of whom have been his steadfast teammates for over a decade of Melges racing, along with Nick Voss.

“We currently race in the Melges 20, Melges 14, and IC37 one-design fleets across the country, and we also compete in PHRF races with our Melges 32 on San Francisco Bay,” said Thielman. “Adding Nick as our tactician for the Resolute Cup, given his extensive experience in junior, college, and adult team racing, should give us the competitive edge we need.”

The Resolute Cup, established in 2010, is a Corinthian championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs and the only assured pathway for an American club to earn a spot in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, considered the pinnacle of Corinthian sailing internationally. The seventh edition of this biennial event, which missed its 2020 iteration, will be held from September 9 to 14 at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, Rhode Island. The competition will feature the Club’s fleet of Sonars, each equipped with equalized rig tune and on-the-water umpiring to ensure a level playing field.

Thielman and his team, however, will be stepping outside their comfort zone. The Sonar, a displacement boat with a symmetric spinnaker, differs from the asymmetrical kites used in the classes they typically sail.

“Every boat we race has asymmetric kites,” Thielman explained. “We’ve had limited practice with symmetric kites, but with our busy championship race schedule, we’re mostly going to wing it. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start slow and then see our results improve as the week progresses.”

Among the new entrants in the Resolute Cup this year are Edgewater Yacht Club from Cleveland, Ohio; Bay Waveland Yacht Club from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; and Charleston Yacht Club from Charleston, South Carolina.

Edgewater Yacht Club’s skipper, Lee Sackett, is eager to showcase the diverse talents of his crew. “We’re fortunate to have Jeff Eiber, who’s won in nearly every fleet he’s sailed. My top priority was getting him on board for this event,” Sackett said. “Lance Polen and Abby Probst also bring significant experience, making our team a formidable contender.”

Bay Waveland Yacht Club will be represented by skipper Zak Fanberg, who, alongside his wife Sarah Taylor and longtime friends Eugene Schmitt and David Blouin, brings a strong sailing pedigree to the competition. “Eugene’s a two-time All-American from the Naval Academy and one of the top Sunfish sailors in the country,” Fanberg noted. “Competing in Newport is a great escape from the southern heat, and the camaraderie among old friends will make this event even more special.”

The Resolute Cup kicks off on Wednesday, September 11, with the top half of the fleet set to compete in three double-point races on Saturday, September 14. Racing will take place on Narragansett Bay between Rose and Goat Islands, with daily action starting at 10:30 am, weather permitting.

2024 Resolute Cup New York Yacht Club Harbour Court Newport, R.I. September 9 to 14

Competing Teams: American Yacht Club, Rye, N.Y.; Austin (Texas) Yacht Club; Bay Waveland Yacht Club, Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Bayview Yacht Club, Detroit, Mich.; California Yacht Club, Marina del Rey, Calif.; Carolina Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C.; Charleston Yacht Club, Charleston, S.C.; Chicago (Ill.) Yacht Club; Corinthian Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass.; Corinthian Yacht Club of San Francisco, Tiburon, Calif.; Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead, Mass.; Edgewater Yacht Club, Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Worth (Texas) Yacht Club; Lakewood Yacht Club, Seabrook, Texas; Larchmont (N.Y.) Yacht Club; Little Traverse Yacht Club, Harbor Springs, Mich.; Mystic River Mudheads Sailing Association, West Mystic, Conn.; New York (N.Y.) Yacht Club; Newport Harbor Yacht Club, Newport Beach, Calif.; Pensacola (Fla.) Yacht Club; San Diego (Calif.) Yacht Club; Seattle (Wash.) Yacht Club; Shelter Island Yacht Club, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y.; Southern Yacht Club, New Orleans, La.; St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco, Calif.; Stamford (Conn.) Yacht Club; Storm Trysail Club (Larchmon, N.Y.); The San Francisco Yacht Club, Belvedere, Calif.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

