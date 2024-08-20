South Carolina Man Arrested at T.F. Green Airport with Nine Pounds of Marijuana

A South Carolina man was arrested at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Monday after authorities discovered nine pounds of marijuana in his checked luggage. James Perry, 25, of Columbia, South Carolina, was detained by airport police while attempting to board a Breeze Airways flight.

According to Rhode Island State Police, troopers were called to the airport at approximately 11:15 a.m. on August 19 after the marijuana was found in Perry’s possession. Perry was subsequently charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a Schedule I-V controlled substance.

Following his arrest, Perry was taken to the State Police Wickford Barracks for processing before being transported to Third Division District Court, where he was arraigned. His bond was set at $20,000 with surety.

It is worth noting that South Carolina, where Perry resides, is among the few states in the U.S. where all cannabis products are illegal for both medical and recreational use.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

