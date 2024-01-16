Obituary: Michael Joseph Kalil (1954-2024)

Michael Joseph Kalil, 69, of Arab, Alabama. He passed away peacefully on January 11,2024, while being comforted by family and a truly remarkable friend.

He was the father of Michael Kalil Jr., of Arab, Alabama, Katherine Kalil of Ashburn, Virginia, and Mary Miller of Hartford, Alabama.

Born February 25, 1954 in Newport, he was the son of James G. Kalil Sr., and Clara (DeLoura) Kalil.

Raised in Middletown, RI, Michael attended Jesus Savior School and was a communicant of Jesus Savior Church.

After graduation, he attended De La Salle Academy where he participated in the football and cross- country programs, always proud to claim he was part of the last graduating class of De La Salle in 1972.

Michael earned a Master’s Degree in Systems Management from Florida Tech University. He later went on to earn his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification through the Project Management Institute.

After graduation, he entered the Armed Forces, serving in the Army for 21 years, where he attained the rank of Major.

Following an Honorable discharge from the Army, Michael established his own company, MJK Consulting Services, which he continued until retirement.

In retirement, Michael served as the primary caregiver for his mother, Clara, devoting unwavering care and attention until her passing.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing, enjoying his time afield with his son Michael Jr., and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caroline Miller.

He is survived by his siblings, Christopher and his wife Theresa Kalil of Middletown, RI., James Kalil Jr. of Chincoteague, Va., and Jane and her husband Michael Durfee of Lake Panasoffkee, Fl., his grandchildren, Mekhi Kalil, Courtney Miller, and Christina Miller, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Special thanks to everyone that helped care for Michael throughout the challenges he faced. We will be forever grateful to the teams at Huntsville Hospital and Fresenius Kidney Care for the care and encouragement along the way.

Funeral services shall be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

