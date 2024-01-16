Rhode Island DEM announces RFP for two agricultural leases at South Shore Management Area

The Rhode Island DEM has issued a request for proposals (RFPs) regarding the utilization of agricultural land at two sites across the state. The Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW), a branch of DEM, is facilitating the leasing of these parcels exclusively for the purpose of cultivating and harvesting agricultural products. The chosen sites fall within state management areas, acquired and safeguarded for the dual purposes of wildlife conservation and public recreation.

The identified parcels open for lease include:

South Shore Management Area, Carpenter Unit, South Kingstown, spanning 13 acres.

South Shore Management Area, Fields 4 & 5, Cheeseman Unit, South Kingstown, covering 41 acres.

Agriculture stands as one of several management practices on DFW lands, delivering manifold benefits for wildlife and the local economy. This approach serves as an effective means to enhance forage and cover for wildlife, simultaneously creating opportunities for hunting. The funds generated from manufacturer taxes on hunting ammunition, firearms, and archery equipment contribute to the acquisition of management lands not only in Rhode Island but also in other states. These funds further support projects dedicated to restoring, conserving, managing, and enhancing habitats for wildlife.

DFW exercises oversight on farming activities on the leased sites to ensure alignment with management objectives. The leases are strategically designed to fulfill the requirements of wildlife, farmers, the local community, and DEM. It is explicitly stipulated that the parcels may not be utilized for any other purpose, adhering strictly to the terms and conditions specified in the RFP documentation provided by DFW. This initiative reflects DEM’s commitment to responsible land management practices that balance agricultural activities with wildlife conservation and public enjoyment. Interested parties are encouraged to participate in the RFP process to contribute to the sustainable utilization of these valuable state resources.

Proposals will be received by the State of Rhode Island, Department of Environmental Management, Division of Fish and Wildlife, through their website, https://dem.ri.gov/dfw-ag- lease for 30 days following posting. Any questions concerning this solicitation may be emailed to DEM.AgLeaseInfo@dem.ri.gov no later than close of business on Feb. 10, 2024.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

