Rediscovering Newport’s Legacy: Join our Movement to Document Newport’s Lost Icons from Days Gone By

Can you lend us a hand? Reflecting on our post from yesterday about Newport, RI icons from days gone by, we stumbled upon an interesting discovery. Numerous iconic spots in our town have vanished without leaving a digital trace, and we aim to change that.

We’ve started compiling a list of these forgotten places and are reaching out for your support. Do you have any photos that we could include? Are there additional locations you think should be on our list?

This project will take some time, and we’re going to need a lot of help. Please share this with your local friends, and let’s create something meaningful together for our community!

If you’re able to contribute, kindly reach out to us at newportbuzzphotos@gmail.com

Here’s our working list:

3’s Company

A&P

Aiden’s

Aidenoff’s Wine & Spirits

Almacs

Army Navy Surplus

Aquidneck Lanes

Aquidneck Lobster

Asterisk & Obelisk

Atlantic Beach Club

Bad Bob’s Big Boat

BagPiper Restaurant

Barking Crab

Benny’s

Bertha’s

Billy Goode’s

Bishop’s 4th Street Diner

Blue Moon

Blue Pelican

Bobby Valentine’s

Bouchard

Boulangerie

Brass Tacks

Brian Boru

Bucci’s Liquors

Burger King

Cabbage Rose

Cafe 200

Cafe Alfresco

Candy Store

Canfield House

Cheeky Monkey

Chicago Dough Factory

Chicken City

Cherry & Webb

Christie’s Landing

Christmas Tree Shop

Cliff Walk Manor

Craig’s Place

Crest Farms

Dairy Mart

Dave and Eddies

David’s

Dick Crane’s (Thames Street Post Office)

Dockside Saloon

Doo Wop Records

Dorian’s

Dry Dock Seafood

East Side Marios

Egan’s Laundry

Electric Elephant

Emack & Bolio’s

Embassy Restaurant

Fifth Ward Video

Firehouse Pizza

Flashback

Fluke

Foley’s Service Station

Foreign Affair

Frank’s

Frat House

Freaky Burrito

Frenchy’s

Frenchy’s Backdoor

Great American Pub

Griswolds

H2O

Harpos

Handy Lunch

Handy Variety Store

Harrican’s

Harry’s 103

Hong Kong Restaurant

Hook and Hanger

Ike Sweeney’s

International Cafe

Jai Alai

Jake and Ella’s

JC Penny

Jimmy’s Saloon

Jim’s Place

Just for You

J.T. O’Connell’s

Kay’s Melody Lounge

KC’s Cafe

Lahoud’s Liquor Store

La Petite Auberge

Leys Century Store

Leo’s First and Last Stop

Lucifer’s

Lums

Mack’s Clam Shack

Ma Goetzinger’s

Marcucci’s Submarine Shop

Maximillians

Mayflower

McGee’s

McKenna’s Parlour

Muriel’s

Mudville Pub

Midtown Spa

Mr. Buttons

Murphy’s

Music Box

Narragansett Cafe (Newport)

Narragansett Pharmacy

Newport Athletic Club

Newport Storm

Ocean Breeze Cafe

Ocean Coffee Roasters

Oceanview

On The Rocks

Opera House

Panini Grille

Paradise Lounge

Paramount Theater

Pastabilities

Patrick’s

Patrick’s Pub

Pat’s Diner

Pizza Hut

Pink

Pit & Patio

Potter & Co.

Pop

Pronto

Puerini’s

Racquets Pub

Raffles

Redney’s

Realto’s Hot Weiner’s

Rhino Bar

Rhumbline

Road Kill Cafe

Rosemary & Thyme

Rose Nelson’s

Sabina Doyle’s

Salas’

Salvation Cafe

Senor Frogs

Shamrock Cliff

Shore Dinner Hall

Schoal Room

Scoops

Sigs

Skipper’s Dock

Spanglish

Speck’s

Spindrift

SS Newport

Star Bar

Star Lunch

Starlight Twin Drive In

Store 24

Sunnybrook Farms

Sully’s

Surf’s Up

Tallulah on Thames

Tasty Lunch

Thames Street Station

The Arc

The Beer Barrel

The Boathouse

The Colonial

The Colonial Ice Cream Parlor

The Club

The Garden

The Good Egg

The Market

The Pier

The Reef (Brick Market)

The River Belle

The Rock

The Sheraton

The Tavern (Memorial Blvd)

The Treadway

The Tropical

Tommy’s Diner

Traders Cove

Tropical Gangsters

Tucker’s Bistro

Vaillancourt’s

Viking Beach

Walden Books

Waterfront Fitness

Wharf Deli

Willy’s Burger Bar

Winner Winner

Woolworth’s

Yesterday’s

Zayre’s

