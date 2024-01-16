Rediscovering Newport’s Legacy: Join our Movement to Document Newport’s Lost Icons from Days Gone By

Can you lend us a hand? Reflecting on our post from yesterday about Newport, RI icons from days gone by, we stumbled upon an interesting discovery. Numerous iconic spots in our town have vanished without leaving a digital trace, and we aim to change that.
We’ve started compiling a list of these forgotten places and are reaching out for your support. Do you have any photos that we could include? Are there additional locations you think should be on our list?
This project will take some time, and we’re going to need a lot of help. Please share this with your local friends, and let’s create something meaningful together for our community!
If you’re able to contribute, kindly reach out to us at newportbuzzphotos@gmail.com
Here’s our working list:
3’s Company
A&P
Aiden’s
Aidenoff’s Wine & Spirits
Almacs
Army Navy Surplus
Aquidneck Lanes
Aquidneck Lobster
Asterisk & Obelisk
Atlantic Beach Club
Bad Bob’s Big Boat
BagPiper Restaurant
Barking Crab
Benny’s
Bertha’s
Billy Goode’s
Bishop’s 4th Street Diner
Blue Moon
Blue Pelican
Bobby Valentine’s
Bouchard
Boulangerie
Brass Tacks
Brian Boru
Bucci’s Liquors
Burger King
Cabbage Rose
Cafe 200
Cafe Alfresco
Candy Store
Canfield House
Cheeky Monkey
Chicago Dough Factory
Chicken City
Cherry & Webb
Christie’s Landing
Christmas Tree Shop
Cliff Walk Manor
Craig’s Place
Crest Farms
Dairy Mart
Dave and Eddies
David’s
Dick Crane’s (Thames Street Post Office)
Dockside Saloon
Doo Wop Records
Dorian’s
Dry Dock Seafood
East Side Marios
Egan’s Laundry
Electric Elephant
Emack & Bolio’s
Embassy Restaurant
Fifth Ward Video
Firehouse Pizza
Flashback
Fluke
Foley’s Service Station
Foreign Affair
Frank’s
Frat House
Freaky Burrito
Frenchy’s
Frenchy’s Backdoor
Great American Pub
Griswolds
H2O
Harpos
Handy Lunch
Handy Variety Store
Harrican’s
Harry’s 103
Hong Kong Restaurant
Hook and Hanger
Ike Sweeney’s
International Cafe
Jai Alai
Jake and Ella’s
JC Penny
Jimmy’s Saloon
Jim’s Place
Just for You
J.T. O’Connell’s
Kay’s Melody Lounge
KC’s Cafe
Lahoud’s Liquor Store
La Petite Auberge
Leys Century Store
Leo’s First and Last Stop
Lucifer’s
Lums
Mack’s Clam Shack
Ma Goetzinger’s
Marcucci’s Submarine Shop
Maximillians
Mayflower
McGee’s
McKenna’s Parlour
Muriel’s
Mudville Pub
Midtown Spa
Mr. Buttons
Murphy’s
Music Box
Narragansett Cafe (Newport)
Narragansett Pharmacy
Newport Athletic Club
Newport Storm
Ocean Breeze Cafe
Ocean Coffee Roasters
Oceanview
On The Rocks
Opera House
Panini Grille
Paradise Lounge
Paramount Theater
Pastabilities
Patrick’s
Patrick’s Pub
Pat’s Diner
Pizza Hut
Pink
Pit & Patio
Potter & Co.
Pop
Pronto
Puerini’s
Racquets Pub
Raffles
Redney’s
Realto’s Hot Weiner’s
Rhino Bar
Rhumbline
Road Kill Cafe
Rosemary & Thyme
Rose Nelson’s
Sabina Doyle’s
Salas’
Salvation Cafe
Senor Frogs
Shamrock Cliff
Shore Dinner Hall
Schoal Room
Scoops
Sigs
Skipper’s Dock
Spanglish
Speck’s
Spindrift
SS Newport
Star Bar
Star Lunch
Starlight Twin Drive In
Store 24
Sunnybrook Farms
Sully’s
Surf’s Up
Tallulah on Thames
Tasty Lunch
Thames Street Station
The Arc
The Beer Barrel
The Boathouse
The Colonial
The Colonial Ice Cream Parlor
The Club
The Garden
The Good Egg
The Market
The Pier
The Reef (Brick Market)
The River Belle
The Rock
The Sheraton
The Tavern (Memorial Blvd)
The Treadway
The Tropical
Tommy’s Diner
Traders Cove
Tropical Gangsters
Tucker’s Bistro
Vaillancourt’s
Viking Beach
Walden Books
Waterfront Fitness
Wharf Deli
Willy’s Burger Bar
Winner Winner
Woolworth’s
Yesterday’s
Zayre’s
