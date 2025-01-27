Obituary: Michael Moitoza (1960-2025)

Michael Joseph Moitoza, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Michael was born in Newport Rhode Island on November 15, 1960, to Joseph and Eleanor (Augustus) Moitoza. Michael spent his youth growing up in the Fifth Ward of Newport.

He graduated from Rogers High School in June of 1979, after which he went to work for the Viking Tuxedo Shop in Middletown, Rhode Island. It is there that he began his career as an accomplished tailor. Michael worked not only to ensure military uniforms were up to standards, but also tailored any type of clothing that was in need of repair or alteration.

He then moved to Polo Cleaners in Middletown, Rhode Island where he became manager of the operation before having to retire due to COVID combined with his declining health. He was a man of faith and prayed every day.

He enjoyed being a member of the Newport Preservation Society, participating in many functions for the organization. Michael also acted as the president of the All-Vets Club that was located on Valley Road in Middletown. Hosting formal dinner parties at home was a passion. He was honored that many people entrusted him to watch their homes while they were away on holiday. For many years, Michael enjoyed vacationing at Emerald Isle in North Carolina holding those memories close to his heart.

Michael is survived by his father, Joseph E, Moitoza of Newport, and his siblings Deborah (Daniel) Richards of Warren, RI; Richard (Christine) Moitoza of Hillsdale, NJ, Marilyn (Steven) Richards of Warwick, RI. He also leaves his nieces and nephews: Steven (Lauren) Richards, Michael Richards, Sydney Moitoza, Sarah Beach and Kyle Beach III. He has one great niece, (Penelope), but was very clear that he was a great uncle prior to her birth.

Michael is predeceased by his mother, Eleanor (Augustus) Moitoza and his longtime partner, John White, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

If you knew Michael, you know he appreciated a strong cocktail (in the proper glass), a risqué joke and a sharp outfit. In order to celebrate his life, feel free to put on your finest clothes, enjoy a good drink, good food, good friends and family. He would have liked nothing more than to see those that he loved celebrating his time on earth with nothing but joy and laughter.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 AM at St. Augustin’s Church, 5 Eastnor Rd., Newport. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in his honor to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 1005, Warwick, RI 02886, (401) 732-1910, www.mda.org

