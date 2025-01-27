Newport’s VFW Post 406 Featured in National VFW Magazine

VFW Post 406 in Newport, RI, has been honored with a feature in the national VFW Magazine as part of the publication’s “Destination Post Series.” The article, authored by Janie Dyhouse, celebrates the Post’s significant contributions to the Newport community and its dedication to fostering camaraderie among veterans while supporting local initiatives.

A Legacy of Service

Post 406 has built a reputation for its dynamic and dedicated membership. Led by Post Commander Anselm Richards, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, the Post emphasizes service, camaraderie, and supporting fellow veterans. “Our Post membership is younger and vibrant,” said Richards, referencing the strong presence of officers and senior enlisted veterans from the nearby Naval War College.

Junior Vice Commander Joe Kaiser, a retired Army command sergeant major, shared a similar perspective: “I like to reinforce to veterans how much good they can still do.”

Innovative Partnerships and Community Engagement

The Post has forged impactful partnerships, such as its collaboration with Gold Star Sailing, a camp founded by retired Army Colonel Patrick Powers. The program mentors Gold Star teens, focusing on leadership, teamwork, and adventure. Post 406 supports the camp through fundraising initiatives like 50-50 raffles with the Newport Gulls baseball team.

The Post also offers direct assistance to veterans in need, providing financial aid and support during crises. For instance, when a female veteran lost her home to a fire, members not only contributed funds but also helped recover her belongings.

Revitalization and Growth

In 2018, Post 406 experienced a dramatic resurgence, growing from just four members to 63 today. A pivotal moment in this transformation was the Post’s sponsorship of the Vietnam Traveling Wall, which garnered widespread community support and reinvigorated the organization.

The Post has also taken steps to honor the past, mapping veterans’ graves at Island Cemetery and increasing the number of flags placed during holidays from 400 to 1,300.

Community Integration Without Walls

Unlike traditional VFW Posts, Post 406 operates without a dedicated building, instead holding meetings at the Elks Lodge in downtown Newport. Members view this as a strength. “It forces us to go out in the community and engage,” said retired Army Lt. Col. Dean Fraioli, who manages the Post’s Buddy Poppy program.

The Post’s speaker series, featuring prominent authors and Naval War College experts, draws community interest with discussions on topics ranging from global warming to WWII Japanese internment camps.

A Model for Modern VFW Posts

Post 406 serves as a beacon for the evolving role of the VFW in today’s society. Through collaboration, outreach, and education, the Post not only supports veterans but also strengthens community ties. “The VFW is a calling,” said Kaiser. “We have a huge impact on the community, and the opportunity to help families is the best recruiting tool.”

As a cornerstone of Newport’s civic life, VFW Post 406 continues to inspire through its dedication to service, ensuring the legacy of veterans is honored and celebrated in meaningful ways.

