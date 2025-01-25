Obituary: Mr. and Mrs. Eugene R. and Shirley A. (Been) Bailey

It is with profound sadness that the family of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene R. and Shirley A. (Been) Bailey, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Westborough, MA, and Sherborn, MA, devoted partners who shared 62 wonderful years of marriage together, announce their passing.

Shirley passed away on December 13, 2024, in Newport Hospital. Within weeks after her passing, Eugene declined without his beloved wife, and passed away on January 8, 2025, at their residence in Middletown.

Shirley was born in Fort Smith, AR, she was the daughter of the late Grace Beatrice Been. She grew up in Little Rock, where her love for literature and the arts blossomed. A woman of many passions, Shirley was known for her culinary skills, stunning gardens, and love of reading.

Shirley attended Arkansas Tech University and continued her studies at the University of Arkansas, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English. Shirley’s career in advertising began in Arkansas but took her to New York City, where she worked for Macmillan Publishers.

Eugene was born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert E. and Norma M. (Mott) Bailey. He grew up in the Catskill Mountains in Jewett, NY. He attended Union College in Schenectady, NY, where he pursued his passion for literature. His education was put on hold when he joined the Army in 1951 and proudly served his country through 1954 as a medical lab technician and clearing company in post-WW2 Germany.

Following his time in the service, Eugene returned to his studies at Union College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956. He followed his passion for books in the publishing industry, including positions with Macmillan Publishers in New York City, followed by Ginn and Company and then D.C. Heath in the Educational Books Division in Massachusetts. From there he founded his own publishing company, Auburn House Publishing, along with his partner and friend John Harney. Eugene was a long-time member of the Society of Printers, and a proud member of the Museum of Printing in Haverhill, MA. Eugene’s passion for publishing continued post-retirement where he focused only on special passion projects.

It was during Eugene and Shirley’s time at Macmillan Publishers that they found the loves of their lives – each other – sharing a beautiful marriage filled with love and laughter for 62 years. They both treasured their time in New York City, but job opportunities soon took them to Massachusetts, where they raised their family, starting in Sherborn, and called Westborough their home for the last 30 years before moving to Aquidneck Island.

Although their lives were largely focused on family and friends, they both made time for engaging in the world around them. Eugene was passionate about the environment, an advocate for preserving open land, and was an active member of the Sherborn MA Conservation Commission. Shirley was a member of the Sherborn League of Women Voters and Girl Scout Leader. Eugene was also a “MacGyver” – he held skills in woodworking and with his creative mind could repair or create almost anything. Similarly, Shirley was fearless in the kitchen, and her green thumb nourished an abundance of fresh ingredients from her gardens for her culinary creations. Shirley and Gene: Perseid parties, Christmas Eve gatherings, cinnamon rolls, summers on the Cape – and always love in abundance.

Mr. and Mrs. Bailey are survived by their children; Laura Bailey and husband Neal Prescott, of Narragansett, Rhode Island, Ellen Perkins and husband John, of Franklin, Massachusetts, their grandchildren; Rebecca Brennan and husband Shawn, Lydia McDaniel and partner Dan Wilde, and great-grandchildren; Owen, Emmett, and Lyla Brennan, and sister-in-law, Anne Bailey, of Cape Coral, Florida. Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his brother, James Bailey.

Mr. and Mrs. Bailey leave behind a legacy of love, kindness, and an unwavering bond with their family. They were not only the heart of their family but also a beacon of strength and inspiration to all who knew them. May their memory be a blessing and their spirits continue to shine brightly in our hearts, and with confidence, we find comfort in knowing the two are together again, forever.

Donations in Mr. and Mrs. Bailey’s memory may be made in honor of their love for literature and the graphic arts to the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill, MA 01832, or at https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/donations

